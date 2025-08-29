Asda Steps Up the Pace: 20 New Convenience Stores to Open in Just Four Weeks

Asda is accelerating its presence in the convenience sector with the rapid rollout of 20 new Asda Express stores across the UK over the course of just four weeks. The expansion marks a significant step forward in the supermarket giant’s mission to strengthen its reach in busy urban areas, residential communities, and key transport hubs – locations where it has traditionally had a lighter footprint.

The first of these new stores is set to open in Castleford, Yorkshire, in October, with a wave of further openings scheduled to follow swiftly from late October onwards.

Asda Express stores are designed to meet a wide range of everyday shopping needs. From quick ‘top up’ grocery runs to on-the-go lunches and convenient dinner solutions, the stores aim to bring greater flexibility to modern shoppers looking for speed, value, and accessibility.

Although the Express format was initially introduced in 2022, Asda temporarily paused the launch of standalone locations while it focused on integrating the 469 convenience stores it acquired from the Co-op and EG Group. With much of that work now complete, the retailer is refocusing on new sites as part of its broader convenience strategy.

David Lepley, Asda’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the next phase of our Express rollout and bring our heritage in delivering outstanding value to more locations across the UK. In just three years, we’ve grown from zero convenience stores to establishing a major presence in the channel, with almost 500 stores by the end of the year. This continued investment reflects the confidence we have in our convenience strategy and our focus on bringing Asda’s low prices to more local communities.”

The new Asda Express sites will be launched in the following locations:

Castleford – Holywell Lane

London – Tower Bridge

Greenwich – South Street

Limehouse Station

Harringay – Green Lanes

Stoke – Station Road

Finsbury Park Station

Deptford – Landings

Botley – Boorley Green

Whetstone – High Road

Ferndown – Wimborne Road

Tottenham Hale West

Crystal Palace – Anerley Road

Deepcut – Bridge Road

Harrow – Headstone Drive

Manchester – Square Gardens

Liverpool – Parliament Street

Horncastle

Wigan – Mesnes Road

Heath Hayes – Hednesford Road

Cadishead – Liverpool Road

Bradford – Toller Lane

With this burst of store openings, Asda is not only expanding its physical footprint, but also reinforcing its commitment to bringing everyday essentials and low prices closer to where people live and travel.

