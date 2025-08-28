Rituals Marks Milestone with 100th UK Store in St Albans

Rituals has celebrated a major milestone with the opening of its 100th UK store, located in St Albans.

The wellbeing brand, known for its luxury home and body products, has steadily grown its retail footprint across the country with stores already trading in key cities including London, Belfast, Swansea, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Annemarie Forsyth, managing director of Rituals UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited to continue to thoughtfully expand our presence across the UK and Ireland, two markets which are hugely important to us. Helping us reach more communities while staying rooted in our values remains a focus.”

Alongside the new opening, Rituals is preparing to launch its first ‘Mind Oasis’ on Oxford Street in London later this year. The new concept is designed to offer customers a space to recharge and reconnect, strengthening the brand’s positioning in wellbeing-led retail.

Further expansion is also planned in Ireland, with two additional stores due to open before the end of the year. By then, Rituals expects to operate 113 UK stores and 18 Irish locations, bringing its combined footprint across the two markets to 137 stores, including travel hubs, in 2025.

