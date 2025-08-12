Blaze Destroys Historic Raven Hotel in Droitwich

A major fire has destroyed the historic Raven Hotel in Droitwich, leaving the Grade II-listed building severely damaged.

The blaze broke out on 10 August 2025, prompting a large-scale response from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS). Eight fire engines, along with specialist vehicles and equipment, were deployed to tackle the incident. Crews used multiple jets and two aerial ladder platforms to bring the fire under control and prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties.

HWFRS confirmed the building, which had been empty for over a decade, was fully alight on arrival, with flames engulfing all floors and the roof. Nearby residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed, while people were advised to avoid the area. Dramatic footage from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing across the town and flames shooting from the roof.

An eyewitness described the scene as a shock for the community: “Everyone in this town knows the Raven Hotel. It’s been unused for years, but it’s still heartbreaking to see such an iconic building in flames.”

Wychavon District Council leader Richard Morris said: “This is so sad. This is our town’s history, 1452.”

Although no casualties were reported, fire investigation teams are now working with West Mercia Police to establish the cause. The fire service later confirmed that the blaze had completely destroyed the structure.

The building, once a hotel and public house, had been undergoing repair works at the time of the fire. In 2022, planning permission was granted to convert the property into residential use. However, in 2024, the council warned the owners that urgent steps were required to safeguard the site, following concerns over vandalism and structural deterioration.

Wychavon District Council released a statement the day after the fire, expressing its “upset and anger” at the loss. The council said that urgent works, due to be completed this week, had been underway in accordance with a court order secured earlier in the year.

“We understand completely the strength of feeling and affection for this historic building and the significance it has for the town,” the statement read. “We will continue to work with the fire service, and our building control officers are assessing the structure to determine the next steps.”

The council also expressed gratitude to emergency services for their swift and extensive efforts in tackling the fire.

