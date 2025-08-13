BPMA continues to Champion Innovation and Excellence in the Pump Industry

The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) is proud to reaffirm its ongoing commitment to championing engineering excellence across the pump sector through its highly regarded and long-standing annual awards programme. The 2026 Pump Industry Awards are now open for entries, and the BPMA is calling on the industry to get involved and celebrate the innovations, individuals, and initiatives that continue to power this vital sector.

Set to take place on Thursday 19th March 2026 at the prestigious Hilton at St. George’s Park, Burton upon Trent, the gala awards evening will once again provide a unique platform to recognise, reward, and promote the outstanding achievements that continue to shape the UK pump industry.

With a strong heritage of acknowledging technical excellence, sustainability, innovation, and service, the Pump Industry Awards programme plays a key role in supporting professional recognition while delivering superb promotional value for all participating companies and individuals. Shortlisted entries and winners alike benefit from high-profile exposure before, during, and after the event—across trade media, online platforms, and through sector-wide engagement.

Entries Now Open – Don’t Miss the Deadline

If you, your team, your company, or your innovations have made a difference in the pump industry over the past 18 months, now is the time to step forward. The entry deadline is Friday 28th November 2025, and submitting a nomination is a clear statement of pride in your work and a strategic opportunity to raise your industry profile.

The online entry forms are available at www.pumpindustryawards.com and are designed to make the process simple and accessible. Submissions should relate to activities and achievements within the 18-month period leading up to the deadline.

Award Categories Include:

Product of the Year – Sponsored by Plant & Works Engineering

Project of the Year – Sponsored by World Pumps

Environmental Contribution of the Year – Sponsored by SPP Pumps

Manufacturer of the Year – Sponsored by WEG UK

Distributor of the Year (<£3M & >£3M) – Sponsored by Calpeda & Caprari

Supplier of the Year – Sponsored by Wilo

Contribution to Skills & Training – Sponsored by ABB

Rising Star Award – Sponsored by Innomotics

Sustainable Contribution for a Better World – Sponsored by AESSEAL

The BPMA is once again honoured to have the continued support of leading industry names, who understand the importance of recognising excellence across this essential sector. Additional thanks go to Brook Crompton for sponsoring the Drinks Reception, and to Apex Pumps for supporting the always-popular Survivors Breakfast. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies looking to align themselves with the very best in pump engineering and innovation.

Wayne Rose, Director and CEO of the BPMA, commented: “Pumps and related systems underpin so many of the essential services we all rely on—from water and energy to food production and transportation. The BPMA is proud to support an awards programme that celebrates the expertise, creativity, and dedication driving this crucial sector forward. I strongly encourage all those involved in the pump industry to submit their entries and help showcase the best of our profession.”

For more information on the 2026 Pump Industry Awards, including how to enter or become a sponsor, please visit www.pumpindustryawards.com or contact Event Director, Andrew Castle, on 07785 290034 or via andrew@touchwavemedia.co.uk.

