MPs urged to back national campaign to tackle damp and mould in housing

MPs across the UK are being urged to support the second Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week as campaigners highlight the urgent need for coordinated action on a widespread housing crisis that costs the NHS over £1.4 billion every year.

The week, taking place from 20–26 October, was first launched in 2024 to shine a spotlight on the devastating health and housing consequences of damp and mould – an issue affecting up to 6.5 million households in England alone.

Last year’s inaugural campaign brought together housing providers, charities, health professionals and tenants, reaching over three million people through national press, radio and TV – and even received a note of commendation from King Charles III.

This year’s campaign gains added urgency as Awaab’s Law comes into effect, requiring social landlords to fix reported health hazards like damp and mould within strict legal timeframes.

The law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in his home, aims to ensure tenants can hold landlords accountable through the courts if their homes remain unsafe.

Campaign organisers at home safety specialist Aico are now calling on MPs to show their support, raise awareness in their constituencies, and encourage local stakeholders to take part in this vital public health initiative.

They have written directly to MPs across the UK, urging them to play an active role in addressing unsafe housing conditions in their local areas.

Dr Sam Collier

Dr Sam Collier, Policy & Research Manager at Aico, said: “We launched this campaign in response to a glaring gap – there was no single, coordinated platform dedicated to addressing one of the most prevalent and dangerous issues in UK housing. We wanted to change that.

“Damp and mould doesn’t just damage buildings – it damages lives. From asthma and respiratory issues to mental health problems, the effects are serious and far-reaching. That’s why this campaign is so important – and why we’re asking MPs from across all parties to stand with us and make it a priority.

“MPs are uniquely placed to amplify this issue and influence real change. By supporting this campaign, they can help bring landlords, local authorities, health services and tenants together to tackle it head-on.”

This year’s campaign will include a range of free webinars, thought leadership articles, downloadable resources and digital content designed to help educate and empower professionals and residents alike.

Aico has also developed a comprehensive campaign toolkit filled with resources to help housing providers, local authorities, charities and community groups get involved and show their support.

Damp and mould produce allergens, irritants, mould spores, and other toxins that are harmful to health. The NHS spends an estimated £1.4 billion a year on treating illnesses associated with living in cold or damp housing. When wider societal costs such as ongoing healthcare are taken into consideration, the figure leaps to £15.4 billion.

“We want this to be a truly collaborative effort – one that grows stronger each year until no family has to live with the fear or reality of unsafe housing,” Dr Collier added.

For more information about the campaign and how to get involved, visit www.aico.co.uk/damp-mould-action-and-awareness-week

