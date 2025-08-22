Canmoor’s Westway Short-listed for Prestigious National Property Award

Development and asset manager, Canmoor, is delighted to announce that Westway at Glasgow Airport has been shortlisted for Best Overall Scheme (Logistics Park) at the prestigious Industrial Agents Society (IAS) Awards 2025.

The recognition places Westway among the UK’s most outstanding industrial and logistics developments.

The IAS Awards, regarded as one of the most respected accolades in the property sector, celebrate excellence in industrial and logistics real estate. Being shortlisted reflects the quality, vision and positive impact that Westway has delivered to both occupiers and the wider community.

In particular, the shortlisting recognises Canmoor’s ambitious speculative development programme, which has delivered 300,000 sq ft of high-quality, sustainable industrial space to the Scottish market. This includes the successful completion and pre-letting of two flagship units within the park: Westway 90, now home to sustainable packaging innovator Pulpex, and Westway 200, secured by the UK Government.

Designed and built with sustainability at their core, both buildings embody sustainable design, earning BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC “A” ratings. The facilities are all-electric capable and include electric vehicle charging stations, photovoltaic panels, and air source heat pumps. Key amenities include dedicated car parking, HGV parking and extensive yard space, all within Westway’s 24/7 fully secure environment.

Gregor King, Scottish Director of Canmoor said:

“We are delighted that Westway has been recognised on a national stage. This shortlisting in recognition of Westway 90 and Westway 200 is a testament to our commitment to delivering ‘best in class’, sustainable logistics space on a speculative basis.

“Securing Pulpex and the UK Government as occupiers demonstrates both the park’s appeal and the importance of our role in supporting innovation and public sector operations.”

The winners of the IAS Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on Wednesday 24 September.

