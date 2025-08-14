Brabazon to Welcome Landmark Office as YTL Secures Green Light

The transformation of the former Filton Airfield into one of the South West’s most ambitious new communities has taken another step forward, with YTL winning approval for Brabazon’s first major office building.

Construction on the eight-storey, 123,330 sq ft development is expected to begin before the close of 2025, marking the start of a commercial chapter for the emerging neighbourhood. Positioned beside the new Brabazon railway station, the building will serve as both a workplace hub and a gateway for passengers arriving into the development by train.

The Brabazon masterplan, overseen by Malaysian-owned YTL Developments, is nothing if not expansive. It promises thousands of homes, student accommodation, and sweeping green spaces, all built across the historic airfield that once saw the Concorde take to the skies. The forthcoming office will be the first of its kind on the site, designed to appeal to businesses seeking premium space without the constraints of Bristol’s city centre.

Sustainability is at the heart of the project. Designs by AHR Architects target an EPC A rating and BREEAM Outstanding certification, alongside NABERS 5* and WiredScore Platinum standards for energy efficiency and digital connectivity. The building will also house a ticket office for the adjacent rail station, integrating public transport access directly into its footprint.

The rail link itself is a key part of Brabazon’s vision. Work began earlier this year, with completion set for 2026, promising a direct and sustainable connection into Bristol’s core. For companies considering relocation, the combination of modern office space and rail accessibility could prove decisive.

Seb Loyn, planning and development director at YTL Developments, believes momentum is now firmly on Brabazon’s side. “We’re creating more than just new homes,” he said. “We’re establishing a place where people can live, work, and connect. This first office building gives Bristol’s businesses a genuine alternative — a sustainable, well-connected space to grow.”

With Waitrose already confirmed as an anchor retail tenant and new community amenities under way, Brabazon is rapidly taking shape as a mixed-use destination. Hundreds of homes have been completed and are now occupied, and by 2026 the site will also boast student housing and a repurposed aircraft hangar serving as a community hub.

For a city wrestling with a shortage of Grade A office space, the arrival of Brabazon’s first commercial building is timely. It signals not only YTL’s commitment to the project but also the evolving identity of the development — from a residential expansion into a full-scale urban district with a strong business presence.

If the project maintains its current pace, Brabazon will soon offer Bristol a rare combination: the quality and amenities of a city-centre location, with the space and transport links of a purpose-built new town. For local businesses looking beyond the confines of central Bristol, that could prove an irresistible proposition.

