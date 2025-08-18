Leadenhall’s Next Landmark: Mace Secures Role at 85 Gracechurch Street

Mace Construct has been appointed as the main contractor for one of the City of London’s most anticipated developments, a 30-storey tower set to rise at 85 Gracechurch Street beside the historic Leadenhall Market.

Commissioned by Hertshten Properties, the Woods Bagot-designed scheme will deliver around 235,000 sq ft of prime office space, replacing a 1930s block within the Leadenhall conservation area. The tower is designed to achieve BREEAM Outstanding certification, with an all-electric energy strategy, advanced mechanical systems, natural ventilation, and a commitment to urban greening.

The site itself is steeped in history. Excavations have uncovered substantial remains of London’s first Roman Basilica. These will be preserved and displayed in situ as a new visitor attraction, curated in partnership with the Museum of London. This heritage element has shaped both the planning process and the design of the new building.

Mace has now entered the pre-construction services agreement phase, with completion scheduled for 2030.

Ged Simmonds, managing director of Mace Construct, commented: “85 Gracechurch Street represents a rare opportunity to create a sustainable, forward-looking office development that remains sensitive to its historic surroundings. Our focus is on collaborating with Hertshten Properties and the project team to deliver a building that enhances the City and supports the needs of future occupiers.”

Ron Hertshten, chief executive of Hertshten Properties UK, added: “This project will deliver a state-of-the-art office building with approximately 235,000 sq ft of premium workspace and exceptional amenities. Designed to set new standards in sustainability, it will be a benchmark development for the City of London. With Mace’s extensive experience in complex, high-profile projects, we are confident in their ability to bring our vision to life.”

The tower at 85 Gracechurch Street is set to become a landmark addition to the City, blending cutting-edge sustainable design with London’s deep-rooted history.

