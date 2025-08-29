Candy Coral cocktail bar in Manchester inspired by a Quick Kiss

Newly-opened Manchester bar The Morris has unveiled an eye-catching design scheme created by Up North Architects, which elevates its cocktail bar concept inspired by Crown Paints’ vivid Quick Kiss.

Located on Thomas Street at the heart of Manchester’s vibrant nightlife scene, The Morris occupies a compact site but packs an impressive creative punch.

The venue spans two levels, with a traditional ground floor pub leading to an experimental first-floor cocktail bar offering the UK’s first sub-zero cocktails and next-generation carbonated creations.

Up North Architects was tasked with ensuring guests felt an immediate transition from the classic pub environment to the innovative cocktail bar above – the solution for which was colour. The practice discovered the perfect shade at Crown Paint’s stand at Material Source Studio – a hub for northern architects to collaborate and interact with partners and suppliers.

Patrick Thomas, Director at Up North Architects said: “We were looking for a ‘candy’ style shade to reflect The Morris’ playful, vibrant cocktail menu. We knew instantly that Crown’s ‘Quick Kiss’ was right for the project. It’s vivid, fun and it announces the cocktail bar’s presence in an unforgettable way.”

Quick Kiss is part of Crown Paints’ Co palette, one of five Colour Insights 25/26 palettes designed to influence the creation of harmonious spaces, bringing a balance that can foster both productivity and relaxation. The full Colour Insights report was curated by Crown Paints to support architects and designers with evidence-based colour forecasting rooted in social and design shifts.

Despite the venue’s compact scale, the colour was used strategically to make a bold statement, wrapping around the staircase to signal the magical experience awaiting up the stairs and continuing into the cocktail bar itself.

The paint was specified in Crown Trade’s Clean Extreme Scrubbable Matt, a premium, stain-resistant emulsion. The paint allows for stains to be wiped away with ease, which is ideal for a busy bar environment. It can also withstand regular cleaning, whilst maintaining its rich colour and clean finish– ultimately reducing maintenance costs.

Richard Bailey, Architectural and Design Consultant at Crown Paints, said: “Quick Kiss is a fantastic example of how impactful colour can be in transforming a space. Our Colour Insights palettes are designed to help architects and designers feel confident making bold, future-focused decisions, and it’s brilliant to see Up North Architects bringing this to life so vividly at The Morris.

“We always encourage creatives to visit us at Material Source Studio, where they can be inspired by our paints up close. Our stand features installations like our painted bench, for hands-on inspiration. It’s also a great opportunity to pick and choose from our Pure Paint Samples to support the development of moodboards and colour schemes.”

Crown Paints has a dedicated presence at Material Source Studio in both Manchester and Glasgow, where architects and designers can gain inspiration, explore the full palette, and pick up a fan deck or Pure Paint Samples for their projects. Crown also regularly hosts events at both locations, including RIBA and BIID-approved CPDs to support professional development.

For more information on the Crown Paints Colour Insights, please visit: Crown Trade paints visit: www.crownpaintsprofessional.com/colour/insights

