McLaren Breaks Ground on £300m Cardiff Arena as Project Reaches Key Milestone

Cardiff’s long-anticipated 16,500-capacity indoor arena has taken a major step forward, with financial close now officially reached on the £300 million project. The development, backed by Cardiff Council and a consortium led by Live Nation and Robertson Property, has also named McLaren Construction as the main contractor, with work set to begin immediately.

Originally estimated at £280 million in March 2023, rising inflation has pushed the cost of the scheme past the £300 million mark. The arena is now on track for completion and opening in 2028.

Designed to attract major touring acts and global performers, the new venue is expected to transform Cardiff’s music and cultural landscape, while also delivering significant economic and social impact to the region.

Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas said: “This arena will transform Cardiff’s visitor economy in a way nothing has since the stadium opened in 1999. It’s not just about the bricks and mortar; it’s about underpinning and enhancing Cardiff’s status as a vibrant, dynamic destination for music and culture.

“The project will ensure that Cardiff continues to thrive as a hub of creativity and innovation. It is the cornerstone of our Music City strategy, which aims to support every part of Cardiff’s music ecosystem – from musicians to producers, promoters, and venues.

“But crucially, this project will drive economic growth and social value, particularly in the area surrounding the arena, creating jobs and lifting horizons in some of Wales’ most economically-challenged communities. It is for all these reasons that the arena has been a priority for this Council administration for over a decade, and why I’m delighted that this decisive milestone has now been achieved.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive of Robertson Group, added: “The Cardiff Arena marks a transformative moment for the city, bringing world-class live entertainment to the city while driving significant economic and social benefits. This project is more than just a venue; it’s a catalyst for growth, creating over a thousand jobs, boosting local businesses, and solidifying Cardiff’s position as a cultural and creative hub on the global stage.”

With work now underway, the Cardiff Arena stands poised to become a landmark destination, promising not only to enhance the city’s international profile but to generate lasting benefits for local communities and businesses.

