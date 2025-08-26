Clowes launches major clean-up at historic Harrier Park

Clowes Developments has begun a multi-million-pound site remediation and enabling works programme at its recently acquired 31-acre Harrier Park site in Hucknall, paving the way for new industrial and warehouse development.

The brownfield site, once home to the creation of the Harrier ‘Jump Jet’ and Rolls-Royce Merlin engines, is set to be transformed into a major commercial hub. The clean-up will tackle legacy contamination, preparing the land for up to 500,000 sq ft of modern employment space alongside the existing 200,000 sq ft RM Resources facility.

Lead contractor TanRo has been appointed to deliver the complex works, which include ground remediation, groundwater treatment, earthworks, construction of retaining walls, drainage infrastructure, and road access improvements. The programme will run beyond an initial 20-week schedule, forming the first phase of long-term investment into the site.

Although planning permission is already in place for six industrial and warehouse buildings, environmental remediation is essential before development can progress. The site’s strategic location, close to junctions 26 and 27 of the M1 and within half an hour of East Midlands Airport, Derby and Nottingham, makes it a prime choice for occupiers seeking new space in the region.

Kevin Webster, Associate Development Director at Clowes Developments, said:

“Harrier Park is a special site with a remarkable heritage, and we’re proud to be bringing it back into productive use. Our first major step is to address its long-standing issues with contamination. Our enabling works are designed to prepare the land for high-quality industrial development, and interest is already strong from potential occupiers looking for bespoke space in a well-connected location.”

Clowes Developments is working with FHP Property Consultants and Fisher German to market the site, with design-and-build opportunities available on both freehold and leasehold terms for units ranging from 60,000 to 206,000 sq ft. For enquiries, please contact:

Tim Gilbertson at FHP: tim@fhp.co.uk

Rob Champion at Fisher German: rob.champion@fishergerman.co.uk

