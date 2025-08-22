Prologis UK to Deliver Flagship Build-to-Suit Facility for Marks & Spencer at DIRFT

Prologis has been selected to deliver a build-to-suit National Distribution Centre for Marks & Spencer at DIRFT — a flagship development that will support the transformation of the retailer’s food logistics network while showcasing Prologis’ expertise in designing and delivering highly complex logistics facilities.

Spanning 1.3 million square feet, the facility represents a £340 million investment — the largest in M&S’s food supply chain history — and forms a key part of the company’s strategy to double the size of its food business.

The construction phase is expected to support over 2,000 jobs, with around 1,000 roles once operational — covering logistics, management, and technical engineering.

The development combines chilled storage, advanced automated fulfilment, returns and recycling operations, and dedicated office space — all tailored to M&S’s operational requirements and growth ambitions. TGW Logistics has been appointed as the automation partner for the project.

Located at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal, the campus will be fully electric and designed to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating — an internationally recognised benchmark for sustainable building performance.

Proven Build-to-Suit Expertise

With decades of experience in land acquisition, site selection, permitting, construction and delivery, Prologis is uniquely positioned to manage complex, large-scale projects like this one. Its in-house teams streamline the process from design through delivery, ensuring maximized value engineering, accelerated timelines and reliable technical expertise at every step. By partnering with industry-leading architects, consultants and contractors, Prologis consistently delivers facilities on or ahead of schedule.

Paul Weston, Regional Head at Prologis UK, said:

“M&S selected Prologis for our experience in delivering complex large-scale logistics projects designed to meet the highest environmental standards. This development enables a future-fit supply chain for M&S and brings lasting economic value to the Midlands — through skilled jobs, resilient infrastructure and investment in one of the UK’s most important logistics locations.”

DIRFT: A Key Driver of Regional Growth

This latest milestone takes Prologis’ leased or committed space at DIRFT III to over 75%, reinforcing the site’s role as one of the UK’s most mature intermodal logistics hubs.

Currently, more than 10,000 people are employed across DIRFT in a growing range of logistics, operations, and technical roles. In 2023/24 alone, customers at DIRFT contributed £13.1 million in business rates. The site generates £219 million in annual GVA, making it one of the region’s most important economic assets.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said:

“This investment is a strong signal of continued confidence in West Northamptonshire and wider South Midlands region as a centre of national and European logistics. As the UK’s largest inland port, DIRFT plays a critical role in supporting jobs, attracting business, and driving economic growth across the backbone of the UK. We look forward to working with all stakeholders on the long-term future of the site as it continues to evolve.”

Setting New Standards for Sustainable Logistics

On completion, the new M&S facility is expected to be the largest building in the world to achieve BREEAM Outstanding certification and is also targeting EPC A+. On-site features include a large-scale rooftop PV array, EV charging, energy-saving technologies, and extensive use of recycled materials — demonstrating how Prologis build-to-suit developments combine technical excellence with sustainable innovation.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals