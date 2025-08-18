ITP invests in new R&D facility at Yorkshire HQ

Building membranes manufacturer, Industrial Textiles and Plastics (ITP) Ltd, is supporting its policy of continual product innovation with investment in a new Product Development and Testing facility at its headquarters in Easingwold, North Yorkshire.

The company is redeveloping an old warehouse unit to house a new laboratory for the ongoing development of its diverse product range which includes protective building membranes for roof and wall applications, ground gas barriers, and textiles for temporary site protection. The facility is expected to be fully operational this autumn.

ITP Managing Director, Carl Morse, said:

“Pioneering advances in engineered protective textiles is part ITP’s DNA. Across four decades in manufacturing, the company has driven innovations in our markets. We have been especially prominent in leading and advocating the development of flame-retardant and chemical-resistant technologies, and fire protection will be a key focus of our R&D in the coming years. The new facility will be a crucial part of our ability to refine product performance and optimise the balance of every metric, from combustibility to water tightness and UV resistance.”

ITP Sales Director, Matt Thompson, said:

“Enhancing and expanding our ability to carry out initial testing and prototyping in-house will be vital in enabling ITP to develop new products – we will be able to carry out exhaustive R&D before submitting each new product to independent testing bodies to certify their credentials before they are released to the market. ITP has never been one of those manufacturers that merely tries to replicate inferior versions of competitor products – we believe in developing new solutions and setting new standards.”

At its facilities in Easingwold include logistics, storage and a wide range of manufacturing processes, where it has a UK and international sales team and supplying products on a global basis.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals