Western welcomes international delegations on R&D mission

Western – one of the leading specialist construction companies in the UK and Ireland – has welcomed two sets of international visitors.

The delegations from Australia and The Netherlands met with senior executives from Western to review best global practice in offsite modular construction.

The visitors also took time to tour Western’s extensive manufacturing facilities in Tyrone, which include a new fully automated timber panel production line.

This is the latest acquisition in an ongoing multi-million-pound programme to enhance innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability in construction.

The new timber panel production line brings together the latest automation technology with powerful digital design tools. It has been designed to deliver higher output, greater precision and improved safety alongside the provision of high-performance, energy-efficient building systems.

At the heart of Western’s latest initiative is a suite of next-generation machinery designed for one-person operation, enabling the manufacture of open and closed timber wall panels with minimal manual handling.

The new automated timber panel production line will support Western’s ambitious carbon reduction goals. The investment also enhances Western’s ability to meet increasing demand for faster, greener construction in keeping with the UK and Irish government’s drive towards Net Zero buildings.

About Western

Western offers a comprehensive ‘right-fit’ solution for modern construction projects, combining design excellence, digital innovation, and a streamlined / manufacturing delivery model. Their next-generation, fully customisable buildings are designed to exceed compliance standards, creating adaptable and sustainable spaces that empower clients and communities.

Western’s Single Source Supply Chain model means Western can offer end-to-end project in-house supply chain management that ensures cost certainty, adherence to agreed-upon timelines, transparency, and consistent quality.

With a reputation for quality craftsmanship and technical excellence, Western has long been at the forefront of modern methods of construction, using a right-fit approach to a range of projects across the UK and Ireland’s health, education and commercial sectors. The company has been in business for more than 40 years and blends traditional values with future-ready solutions.

