Liverpool’s Largest 2025 Office Deal Completes with LJMU at City Square

Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) has agreed a three-year deal on 24,360 sq ft of Grade A office space at City Square, which will become temporary accommodation for teaching staff and students during the major transformation of the University’s Henry Cotton Building. Global real estate advisor CBRE acted for LJMU on the deal, the largest to complete in the city this year.

The fourth-floor office accommodation, on Tithebarn Street in Liverpool’s core business district, will be remodelled over the summer to meet the University’s needs, providing high-quality teaching and student space from next month. LJMU has taken the final available floor in the building.

LJMU’s £12.5m project to redevelop the Henry Cotton Building starts in October this year, and is earmarked for completion by July 2027. The works will decarbonise the building, provide flexible, modern new facilities for students and staff and create a new look. It will support the University’s commitment to sustainability and its ambition to reach net zero carbon.

The City Square building, which sits in a major artery with access to the city centre, is spread over six floors and provides occupiers with a wealth of on-site amenities and facilities, including private roof terrace, cycle storage, flexible layouts and more.

Alongside the City Square deal, CBRE also acted for LJMU in a deal to sell the Jo Makin drama building to the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) for an undisclosed sum. The 13,551 sq ft building on Hope Place in Liverpool was ancillary space.

Andy Byrne, Director, CBRE’s Office Agency team in Liverpool said:

“It has been a privilege to work with the team at LJMU to secure accommodation at City Square, a significant deal in terms of significance and scale. The additional sale of the Jo Makin building forms part of the ongoing, wider LJMU property strategy and is an excellent new home for the LIPA.”

Mark Askem, Director of Estate Development at LJMU, said: “We are pleased to have secured space in City Square to provide high-quality temporary accommodation while we redevelop Henry Cotton Building. City Square is in an ideal location within our City Campus, making it easily accessible for our students, staff and visitors. Our contractors are currently remodelling our leased space in City Square to meet our specific requirements and enable us to deliver high quality teaching, learning and research from September 2025.”

