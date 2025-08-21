Mango strengthens UK expansion with flagship Festival Place opening

Mango is preparing to launch a new flagship store at Festival Place, Basingstoke, later this year, marking another key step in its UK growth strategy.

The international fashion brand will occupy a 7,104 sq ft unit at the heart of the scheme, designed around Mango’s contemporary ‘New Med’ concept. The store will stock both womenswear and menswear, providing a fresh fashion destination for local shoppers.

Festival Place, home to more than 180 retailers, secured the letting as its first major signing since MDSR Investment acquired the centre in April for £99.1 million. Mango’s arrival is expected to enhance the scheme’s retail line-up and cement its role as a leading regional shopping destination.

The move is part of Mango’s wider global expansion plan, which sets out to reach 500 stores by the end of next year. The UK plays a central role in this roadmap, with 20 new openings planned nationwide during 2025.

Ross Campbell, director and head of asset management at Festival Place, commented:

“The key focus of our asset management strategy since MDSR’s purchase of Festival Place has been to strengthen the fashion offer at the centre. Mango’s arrival marks a strong start to this programme. Being part of the brand’s growth ambitions is exciting, as it strengthens its UK presence this year with 20 new store openings, reflecting strong shopper demand for its offer.”

Neil Hockin, Joint Managing Director and Head of Leasing at Lunson Mitchenall, added:

“It’s a significant milestone that Mango has chosen Festival Place for its flagship store – its offer aligns seamlessly with the customer demographic, and it fills a clear gap in the local market with the nearest store more than 27km away. Across the high street fashion sector, we are seeing rising demand for prominent international brands, and Basingstoke reflects this trend strongly. This letting marks a key phase in our strategic asset management partnership with GCW and Estama to reinforce Festival Place’s standing as one of the UK’s premier retail and leisure destinations.”

Lunson Mitchenall and GCW acted as joint agents on the deal.

