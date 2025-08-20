Ikea Brings First Brighton Store to Churchill Square

Ikea has opened its first Brighton store, marking the retailer’s third UK venture into city centre shopping destinations.

Located within the former Debenhams unit at Churchill Square Shopping Centre, the 6,695 sq ft store spans two floors and focuses on home furnishing accessories and small furniture. Larger items can be ordered in-store for home delivery or collection, making it easier for city residents to access Ikea’s full range.

The new store features inspirational roomsets, a market hall, planning consultations for kitchens and bedroom storage, and a dedicated area for second-hand products. Customers can also enjoy Ikea’s dining offer, with a 100-seat Swedish Deli restaurant at the heart of the space.

Karina Gilpin, manager at Ikea Brighton, said: “This opening reflects our commitment to making Ikea more accessible to people living in city locations. We want to bring convenience, choice and inspiration closer to where our customers live and work.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, Meeting Place manager at Churchill Square, added: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Ikea to Churchill Square as it opens its very first store in Brighton. This long-anticipated moment marks a significant milestone for the city and reflects what our community has been asking for. Ikea will become a crucial part of our Meeting Place experience – helping us create a vibrant destination where people come together to shop, eat, and enjoy meaningful moments in the heart of Brighton & Hove.”

The opening follows Ingka Investments’ acquisition of Churchill Square Shopping Centre in 2023 and underlines Ikea’s continued focus on expanding into urban high streets and shopping centres across the UK.

