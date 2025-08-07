McLaughlin & Harvey hits the road with Health and Wellbeing Roadshow

Construction and civil engineering specialist McLaughlin & Harvey has launched its 2025 YouMatter Health and Wellbeing Roadshow.

Starting in Cambridge and ending in Belfast, this year’s new branded bus will visit 19 different sites across the UK throughout August and September, bringing vital health and wellbeing checks to employees, subcontractors and clients.

The inclusive, industry-leading initiative enables participants to access a range of health and wellbeing services, including blood pressure, diabetes, BMI and cholesterol checks, stress-relieving massage, mental health support, appointments with a nurse and healthy eating and lifestyle advice.

Launched in response to the barriers on-site workers may face when it comes to accessing healthcare appointments away from home, the Health and Wellbeing Roadshow allows individuals to get a measure of their health and detect any issues before they become too serious.

Participants can also find out if certain lifestyle choices are putting them at higher risk of ill-health, encouraging them to think about small changes that can make a huge difference.

With the roadshow taking place each summer, those who have previously received a health check can compare their results and track progress.

Alistair Lambe, Group SHEQ Director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “We’re pleased to be back on the road again, bringing health and wellbeing services to colleagues, clients and contractors across our sites spanning the UK.

“At McLaughlin & Harvey, we recognise the barriers construction workers can face to accessing health checks, as well as the hesitancy people may feel when it comes to speaking up about healthcare concerns. The Health and Wellbeing Roadshow was born out of addressing these barriers, providing an informal, real-time opportunity to speak to a professional and access information which can help people live healthier, happier lives. We have even had instances over the years where lives have been saved by healthcare practitioners onboard the bus, and the checks provided, highlighting issues that require urgent attention.

“We understand that people’s welfare is our greatest strength, and this extends beyond just our own employees, to our supply chain as well. Raising awareness of and supporting good mental and physical wellbeing is one of our top priorities, so we encourage everyone to ‘Get on Board’ and take the opportunity to prioritise their health.”

During the 2024 roadshow, occupational health practitioners met with 707 people at sites across the UK, resulting in 104 referrals. The Health Check Point equipment onboard the bus was used by 819 participants to calculate body composition, including blood pressure and muscle mass.

McLaughlin & Harvey is hoping 2025 will see the highest uptake yet, with the contractor set to celebrate 20 years since the initiative began next year. Throughout the tour, McLaughlin & Harvey will also be raising money for the Lighthouse Charity, donating £1 for every kilometre walked on the treadmill.

The Health and Wellbeing Roadshow forms part of McLaughlin & Harvey’s wider YouMatter progamme, which aims to raise the profile of health and safety within the business and wider supply chain.

