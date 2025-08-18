New bid writer appointed by Clegg Construction

Contractor Clegg Construction has appointed a new bid writer to strengthen its pre-construction team.

Chloe Lawless brings public sector procurement experience to the role, having joined from a specialist bid writing consultancy, supporting a wide range of UK clients to develop successful public sector tender submissions.

She began her career working in commercial property for a Nottingham-based firm of chartered surveyors before moving into bid writing.

Chloe, who is originally from Doncaster, said: “I’m looking forward to playing a key role in Clegg Construction’s future during this time of growth. I was really drawn to Clegg’s reputation for delivering high-quality projects that make a visible impact in the regions in which we work.

“I value the company’s blend of heritage and forward-looking approach, and there’s a real commitment to growth, innovation and social value. The team already has such strong in-house expertise, and I’m excited to be able to bring my expertise to Clegg and further enhance our proposals.”

Clegg Construction pre-construction director Christian White said: “I am pleased to welcome Chloe to the team. She brings significant experience to the role and her proven track record in developing successful tender submissions makes her a valuable addition as we continue to grow.”

Outside of work, Chloe enjoys running, exploring the outdoors and spending time with her family.

With its head office in The Lace Market in Nottingham, Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

For more information visit www.cleggconstruction.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals