LK Group strengthens Project Management team with Associate Director appointment

The LK Group, a ground investigation and environmental consultancy, has appointed Mark Worsfold as Associate Director within its Project Management team.

Mark brings over 20 years of experience in retail and leisure development as part of wider town centre regeneration initiatives, with a strong focus on community, inclusivity, and well-being.

He has also played a pivotal role in leading the private sector response to Grenfell by developing robust cladding systems and conducting rigorous testing for high-rise residential buildings. His expertise extends to ensuring compliance with new legislation under the Building Safety Act, including submitting Building Safety Cases, Mandatory Occurrence Reporting procedures, and Resident Engagement Strategies to the Building Safety Regulator, as well as developing complementary Golden Thread management systems.

In his new role, Mark will play a vital role in delivering project management for key town centre regeneration projects across Bury, Rugby, Tameside, St Helens and other Councils across the northwest, while also supporting The LK Group’s wider business development efforts.

Conor Leyden, Managing Director at The LK Group, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mark to our expanding team. His extensive industry expertise is a great fit as we continue to grow our project management offering and take on more ambitious regeneration projects. His appointment supports our wider strategic growth plans, and he will play a key role in strengthening delivery and helping us to scale our impact across major schemes.”

Mark Worsfold said: “The LK Group already has a deserved strong reputation for excellence in the industry. I look forward to further enhancing the project management capabilities across the team and to support the successful delivery of complex regeneration projects for our clients. The team already has some fantastic projects lined up that I can’t wait to get started on, including supporting regeneration schemes that will make a real positive difference at the heart of communities and shape the landscape for their future.”

Earlier this year, The LK Group bolstered its senior team with several key hires including Director Nick Riding, Associate Director for Flood Risk and Drainage Matthew Bell, Remediation Manager Will Fitzpatrick, and Andy Kuehl, who joined as Director of LK Structures, a dedicated structural survey solution.

This latest appointment sees The LK Group grow its team to more than 45 experts operating across the UK.

