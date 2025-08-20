Panattoni Expands East Midlands Portfolio with £200m Logistics Investment

Panattoni, the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, has unveiled plans for two major logistics projects in the East Midlands, adding more than 1.5 million sq ft of new space to its UK pipeline.

The first development, on an 80-acre site west of Northampton, recently secured hybrid planning consent at appeal. The scheme will deliver three Grade A units of 223,269 sq ft, 361,724 sq ft and 412,073 sq ft, strategically located just five miles from Junction 15A of the M1 at the A43/A5 interchange. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026, with completion expected by the second half of 2028. The investment is valued at approximately £152.9 million.

The second site, in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, sits just 1.25 miles from the A1 and 10 miles from Junction 31 of the M1, offering excellent links across Yorkshire and the East Midlands. With outline planning consent already secured, the 27-acre site will accommodate a single 462,000 sq ft unit, available for lease. Backed by an investment of around £50.7 million, construction is due to start in early 2026 and complete in 2027.

Worksop is recognised as a thriving logistics hub, supported by strong occupier demand, competitive rental levels and a readily available workforce. Major operators, including DHL and B&Q, already operate large-scale distribution facilities nearby.

Both sites will be built to Panattoni’s highest sustainability standards, targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’, EPC A ratings and net zero carbon in construction. Key features include PV solar systems, EV charging points, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient lighting.

Andrew Preston, Head of Development: North Midlands & Yorkshire, said: “This new site in Worksop is a rare opportunity to deliver a large-scale, best-in-class logistics unit in an area of proven demand. The location and infrastructure make it ideal for rapid delivery, and we’re excited to bring forward a highly sustainable scheme that aligns with market needs and our ESG commitments.”

Gregg Titley, Head of Development: East & West Midlands, added: “Expanding again in Northampton strengthens our long-term strategy to grow in key logistics corridors where supply is constrained. This is a prime site with exceptional transport links, and we are proud to be delivering a landmark development that will serve as a gateway hub for the Midlands and beyond.”

