Heathrow Appoints McLaren for Landmark Logistics Redevelopment

Heathrow Airport has appointed McLaren Construction to deliver the redevelopment of its Eastern Business Park, a 1.6-hectare site being transformed into a state-of-the-art logistics hub.

The £multi-million project will see the creation of four modern warehouse buildings, split into 32 flexible units ranging between 200 and 400 sq m at ground level, with the potential for occupiers to expand into full first floors. The development replaces the site’s original post-war buildings, constructed in the 1950s and recently demolished, with a new generation of sustainable Grade A logistics space.

In line with Heathrow’s commitment to lower-carbon development, most building elements will be manufactured offsite before being transported and assembled on site. The scheme includes 16-metre continuous roof panels incorporating gutters and solar arrays, cross-laminated timber roof sections, and a pre-assembled steel frame designed for efficient installation. Together, these features will help the buildings generate over 700kWh of renewable electricity annually, exporting surplus power back into Heathrow’s network.

Construction will take place over a 12–18 month period within the constraints of a live operational airport. The site presents a number of complexities, including obstacle limitation surface (OLS) height restrictions ranging from nine to 13.5 metres, as well as essential services running beneath the development. McLaren has worked closely with Heathrow to design a safe and cost-effective methodology that avoids the need for out-of-hours working while ensuring programme certainty.

David Gavin, McLaren Construction’s managing director for industrial and logistics, said: “Heathrow’s role as a global hub creates huge opportunities not only in cargo handling but also for the many services that keep the airport running. This redevelopment is a step change from the site’s post-war buildings, delivering flexible, sustainable warehouses that will play an integral part in the airport’s future infrastructure.”

Alistair Awcock, infrastructure director for Heathrow, added: “This investment will provide prime logistics accommodation for our partners while modernising and strengthening our perimeter property portfolio. It underlines our commitment to customer service and to creating modern, sustainable facilities at the heart of the airport.”

The project, supported by a specialist subcontractor team, is expected to complete in summer 2026 and stands as one of Heathrow’s spotlight schemes demonstrating new approaches to low-carbon construction.

