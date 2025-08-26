Pinnacle on winning streak with Sports Direct

A fast-growing Midlands architecture business is celebrating after completing its 30th project for the UK’s largest sporting goods retailer, Sports Direct.

Wolverhampton-based Pinnacle Architecture has provided architectural services, interior design and project management for Sports Direct’s concept stores around the UK, including one of its biggest flagship stores in Birmingham city centre.

The £10 million New Street development includes in-store retail outlets for Game, Evans Cycles, USC and the Belong Gaming Arena. The huge 85,000 sq ft store is over four levels.

Pinnacle has also recently supported major Sport Direct outlets in the Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth and the £1.3 million Sports Direct store at The Fort in Birmingham.

As well as architectural, design and project management services, Pinnacle has provided structural engineering work and cost consultancy for many other Frasers Group projects.

Pinnacle Architecture Limited managing director Hurnake Singh Johal said, “We are delighted to have been on this journey and to continue to provide services for such a high profile retailer. The developments involved combining premium design and advanced retail features into spaces which embody the Sports Direct brand and reflect Frasers Group’s high status and values.”

Pinnacle Architecture provides a one-stop bespoke service for architecture, structural and civil engineering and laser scanning. Founded in 2019, the firm has a wealth of experience across a wide range of sectors including buy-to-rent developments, care, retail, residential, mixed-use developments and more. Headquartered in a Grade 2 listed building in Deansgate Offices, Wolverhampton, Pinnacle also has offices in Telford and London. Pinnacle supports clients through the development process, from planning to design and implementation on a wide range of new build and refurbishment projects.

