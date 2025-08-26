Sportswear giant opens flagship concept at Birmingham Bullring

PRO:DIRECT Sport is set to launch its first flagship PD:FC concept store at Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre in early 2026.

The new store will combine retail with community space, aiming to become a hub for Birmingham’s football culture. Alongside an extensive product range, PD:FC will host events, training sessions, and activations that connect players, coaches, fans, and creative talent from across the region.

Sam Baldock, chief of brand at PRO:DIRECT Sport, said:

“Birmingham has always been a city with deep roots in football and youth culture. PD:FC at Bullring will be much more than a store – it will be a destination for the football-inspired community, bringing together the game’s passion, lifestyle, and future in one place. We are creating a space that reflects the city’s energy and love for football.”

Retail landlord Hammerson, which owns and manages Bullring, said the signing reflects strong demand from digitally native and sports-led brands seeking physical retail opportunities in prime locations.

Toby Tait, director of asset management at Hammerson, commented:

“PRO:DIRECT Sport choosing Bullring for its debut flagship concept underlines the centre’s status as one of the UK’s leading retail destinations. The store will strengthen our line-up, offering visitors a new experiential space that celebrates both sport and culture.”

The opening adds to a wave of new signings at the Bullring and Grand Central estate, including Nike Rise, Lululemon, and JD Sports expansions, cementing Birmingham’s role as a key hub for retail and lifestyle brands.

