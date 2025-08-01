Plot 3 completes at Matrix 49, advancing sustainable industrial hub in Avonmouth

McLaren Construction Midlands and North has successfully completed Plot 3 of Matrix 49, the landmark industrial and logistics scheme in Avonmouth, Bristol.

Delivered on behalf of Equation Properties, the £21.6 million project spans 13 acres and includes a 219,660 sq. ft warehouse and 11,365 sq. ft of office space, alongside a control tower, gatehouse, external hard standings, and extensive parking, road landscaping, loading docks, level access and drainage infrastructure.

The completion of Plot 3 marks another milestone in the phased development of Matrix 49, which is transforming a 65-acre site into a strategic logistics and industrial hub with strong transport connectivity.

Designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, Plot 3 demonstrates McLaren’s ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable and future-focused industrial premises. Works included the management of complex ground conditions, a rhine diversion, and close co-ordination with ecological consultants to protect the site’s local water vole population.

McLaren Construction are also currently onsite progressing works for Plot 4, a 596,000 sq. ft speculative warehouse development due to complete in April 2026. Building on the successful delivery of Plot 3, the latest phase will further cement Matrix 49’s role as a vital employment and sustainability-led scheme for the region.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “Completing Plot 3 is a significant step forward in realising the vision for Matrix 49. Our team has worked diligently to deliver high-quality, sustainable space on time and to a high standard. We now look ahead to delivering Plot 4, which will build on the momentum and quality established so far across this transformative scheme.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals