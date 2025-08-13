POP MART to unveil biggest UK store at Liverpool ONE

International toy retailer POP MART is preparing to open its largest UK store yet at Liverpool ONE, marking the brand’s debut in the city.

Located on Upper South John Street, close to KENJI and MINISO, the new 6,200 sq ft store will showcase POP MART’s extensive range of collectable blind boxes, featuring exclusive characters and popular lines such as The Monsters, widely known as ‘Labubus’.

Rob Deacon, director of asset management at Liverpool ONE, Landsec, commented: “With regular sell-out product launches, POP MART has proven a viral sensation, and the store is set to appeal to a wide range of consumers across the North West. The brand launching its biggest UK store yet will provide yet another distinct point of difference to the destination, reinforcing Liverpool ONE’s position as a go-to location for globally renowned brands and one of the leading retail and entertainment destinations in the UK.”

The opening adds to a strong run of new signings and store launches at Liverpool ONE, which is enjoying its busiest year for retail additions since 2008. Recent openings include MINISO, Sephora, TFG London, and Uniqlo. In 2025, the destination is set to welcome over 25 brands, covering more than 100,000 sq ft in total.

CBRE, Colliers, and Time Retail Partners acted on behalf of Liverpool ONE, while Cushman & Wakefield represented POP MART.

