Premium homebuilder expands Bespoke Collection with site acquisition in Edgbaston

Award-winning homebuilder Spitfire Homes has acquired a prominent 1.28-acre site in Edgbaston, Birmingham, the latest addition to its expanding Bespoke Collection of high-specification residences.

Planning permission has been secured to redevelop the site into a collection of design-led, sustainable homes. Site clearance and demolition works will begin immediately, with construction expected to begin later this year.

The scheme will feature a mixture of one- and two-bedroom apartments, alongside four-bedroom semi-detached townhouses, reflecting Spitfire’s signature approach to thoughtful design and contemporary living. A selection of properties will be delivered through the First Homes Scheme to support local housing needs. As part of the scheme, Spitfire will also contribute more than £100,000 towards local community infrastructure.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “Our decision to return to Edgbaston is a strategic one, building on the success of our previous scheme at Beaufort and the growing demand for high-quality, design-led homes. This latest acquisition strengthens our commitment to expanding our Bespoke Collection in the region’s most desirable postcodes, delivering contemporary living with exceptional architectural detail. We see strong, long-term potential in Birmingham’s premium suburbs and are actively seeking new opportunities across the Midlands that align with the vision of our growing portfolio.”

Adrian Willet from Furlong Land Limited added: “Harrison’s Road is an outstanding brownfield site on one of Edgbaston’s most prestigious roads, and the planning permission secured by Calthorpe Estates earlier this year has unlocked its full potential. Furlong Land was proud to act as selling agent, and we’re pleased to see the site now in the hands of Spitfire Homes. With their track record for delivering distinctive, high-specification schemes, we’re confident they will create a truly exceptional development that reflects the quality of this location.”

Located within walking distance of Edgbaston Village and Harborne High Street, the new scheme will offer residents a rare opportunity to buy in one of Birmingham’s most prestigious postcodes known for its top-rated schools, independent restaurants and local parks. The site also benefits from excellent transport links into Birmingham city centre.

For more information on Spitfire Homes, visit: https://spitfirehomes.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals