Thakeham secures planning permission for new homes in Horndean in landscape-led scheme

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has been granted planning permission for the Land East of Catherington Lane site in Horndean from East Hampshire District Council. This follows on from the housebuilder receiving a resolution to grant planning permission from the council’s Planning Committee in January this year.

The proposed plans for Land East of Catherington Lane include up to 109 new zero carbon ready one to four-bedroom homes, 44 of which are affordable across varying tenures, a 40% provision in compliance with planning policy. Each home is expected to feature an air source heat pump, dedicated electric vehicle charger and PV solar panels to reduce its carbon emissions well beyond the requirements of building regulations.

Working for an onsite biodiversity net gain of more than 10% for the local natural habitat, the landscape-led scheme will create a new sustainable edge of village community. Early discussions with Horndean Parish Council highlighted the importance of open space. The northern part of the site – totalling 17.9 acres – will be landscaped as green public open space for leisure and recreation, while preserving the green gap between Horndean and Catherington. Multiple pedestrian access points will be available to this green space, while new play spaces are planned throughout the development to encourage children to spend time outdoors. Other elements of Land East of Catherington Lane include cycling and pedestrian links, a significant number of new planted trees and a new access road from Catherington Lane.

Tristan Robinson, Thakeham’s Director of External Affairs, said: “A comprehensive consultation process was undertaken for this development, with a high level of public interest and engagement in our proposals, so we’re pleased that East Hampshire District Council has approved our plans and granted us planning permission. There were nearly 1,600 households on the housing waiting list across East Hampshire between 2022 and 2023, reflecting the clear requirement for additional housing across the district.

Land East of Catherington Lane will help to address this need by delivering much needed sustainable new homes.” Land East of Catherington Lane is located approximately 1km north west of Horndean village centre and east of Catherington Lane, which links to the A3. This proximity provides the development with a solid connection to cities and towns including Portsmouth, Guildford, Petersfield and Havant.

