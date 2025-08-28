Redical revs up Victoria Leeds’ menswear offer with Belstaff city debut

Redical has announced that Belstaff, the British menswear brand, is to make its city debut in Victoria Leeds, its premium lifestyle destination, this September. Belstaff will open a 2,259 sq ft space in the historic Victoria Quarter, and is an addition that extends the destination’s menswear offer alongside the likes of Barbour, Hawes & Curtis, and Ralph Lauren.

Inspired by the longstanding tradition of motorcycling, the revered British heritage brand’s Leeds store will feature its tailored range of menswear, which includes high-quality outerwear, essentials, and accessories. The store will also include Belstaff’s womenswear range.

Rachel Bradburn, Head of Leasing at Redical, commented: “Belstaff is a very strong addition to our menswear offer at Victoria Leeds, bringing even greater variety and diversity to our guests’ shopping experience. Belfstaff choosing Victoria Leeds for its city debut further cements our reputation as the prime retail destination in the region, and highlights our continued commitment to delivering the best-of-the-best, time and time again.”

Kerry Byrne, CEO of Belstaff, added: “The signing at Victoria Leeds marks the next step in our significant expansion strategy, with the historic architecture of Victoria Quarter complementing our timeless and elegant menswear collection. Victoria Leeds stands as one of the north’s most premium retail destinations, and we are proud to add Belstaff to the leading tenant mix.”

The signing is another significant milestone in Redical’s ‘transformation through accumulation’ strategy to grow Victoria Leeds’ performance since it bought the asset in 2022, with Belstaff following the luxury activewear brand, Alo Yoga, in joining Victoria Leeds. Reaffirming the destination’s leading position in the UK, Alo Yoga’s new store will stock the brand’s highly coveted collections across women’s and men’s categories that include activewear, outerwear, accessories, and wellness.

