Rendall & Rittner appoints new client accounting director

Award-winning property management agent Rendall & Rittner has recently appointed Dave Williams to the role of Client Accounting Director. In his new role, Dave will be responsible for optimising financial processes at Rendall & Rittner, an RICS-regulated company committed to delivering full financial compliance to its clients. Dave has also been appointed to the Board of Directors at Rendall & Rittner, where he will play a pivotal role in ensuring the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients and customers.

Having worked within Corporate Real Estate for over 25 years and in Client Accounting for more than 20 years most recently for JLL, Montagu Evans and HSBC, Dave has developed an in-depth understanding of the specific financial elements affecting the property sector. Dave’s experience operating with a range of large and prestigious clients has also ensured that he has exemplary communication, stakeholder engagement and client relationship skills that will prove highly useful in this new role.

As Client Accounting Director, Dave will focus on enhancing service delivery for both clients and internal customers. Reflecting Rendall & Rittner’s focus on delivering high-quality, professional services that simplify the lives of its customers, Dave will look to develop strong client relationships, allowing him to understand individual businesses and their priorities in order to deliver a more tailored service.

Discussing his new role, Dave comments: “In my new role as Client Accounting Director, I am looking forward to using my extensive industry experience within the residential property management sector. Rendall & Rittner has a growing reputation for being a technology-enabled company and I am excited to see how future advances in this area will impact how we work and further enhance the services we deliver to our clients.”

Richard Daver, Co-CEO of Rendall & Rittner comments: “Dave’s extensive experience from across the property industry means that he has a strong understanding of the unique challenges faced by the sector and our clients. As we continue to grow, we are delighted to be welcoming Dave as Client Accounting Director and as a member of the Board so that his expertise can play a role in shaping our future strategy.”

For further information please visit: www.rendallandrittner.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals