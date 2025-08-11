Avison Young appoints Chris Pilgrim as UK head of capital markets

Global real estate firm Avison Young today announces the appointment of Chris Pilgrim as Principal, Managing Director and UK Head of Capital Markets.

Chris joins Avison Young from Colliers, where he was based in both London and Singapore as Managing Director of Global Capital Markets for Asia Pacific and sat on the Capital Markets Global Executive Committee. At Avison Young Chris will bring a global-first approach to the UK capital markets team, focused on leveraging international capital deploying into the UK.

He will be integral to expanding Avison Young’s global capital markets service line, working closely with U.S. and Canadian colleagues. This includes Marion Jones, who was recently appointed as Principal and Executive Managing Director of U.S. Capital Markets, and Michal Cwiklinski, Principal, Managing Director, Europe.

Growing the London Capital Markets team and asset class specialism across the UK capital markets business, Chris will be at the forefront of a talent acquisition drive aimed at driving investment and growth into capital markets at Avison Young.

Bringing more than 18 years’ experience specialising in the deployment of capital into major real estate markets and asset classes, Chris is a recognised strategic leader bringing extensive global capital expertise and a deep client base spanning across the UK, EMEA, APAC, MENA and North America.

Acting for sovereign wealth funds, REITs, developers, insurance companies, pension funds and investment managers, Chris brings considerable knowledge of advising, structuring and transacting across the risk-return spectrum. He has a proven track record in marketing £1+ billion single asset trades, alongside structuring and marketing complex corporate M&A activity.

Chris Pilgrim and Nick Walkley

Nick Walkley, Principal, UK President at Avison Young, said: “Chris brings vast expertise and is a landmark addition to our capital markets team. Bringing international knowledge, Chris will push forward global cross-collaboration across clients and services. This appointment will significantly strengthen our capital markets presence in London, whilst bolstering Avison Young on an international scale.”

Chris Pilgrim, Principal, UK Head of Capital Markets at Avison Young, said: “Joining Avison Young is the opportune time to grow an international capital markets service to provide our clients best in class advice and access to global capital. Leveraging the existing strength of Avison Young’s diversified UK platform, I look forward to delivering outstanding outcomes for our people and our clients. Together with global colleagues, we will develop a collaborative team that is open for growth and new talent. The UK is the number one global destination for international real estate capital and we will grow out asset class specialism putting more specialists in place, as well as developing our debt brokerage and equity placement offer to align with our client’s strategies across the capital stack.”

Prior to his time at Colliers, Chris also spent a decade at CBRE across their London, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore offices.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals