SEGRO goes double platinum for world-firsts in digital excellence

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union has become the first industrial and logistics building in the world to achieve WiredScore Platinum certification

Located in Park Royal, SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a six-storey urban logistics development that has been recognised for its outstanding digital infrastructure.

Awarded following a rigorous assessment, the WiredScore Platinum rating, reflects the building’s high-speed fibre connectivity, strong mobile signal, secure telecoms spaces and future-ready features such as rooftop installation capacity and AV-enabled meeting rooms. It also incorporates sustainability-focused technology like EV charging stations and real-time energy monitoring.

The building scored an impressive 91 out of 100, placing it among the best-connected industrial spaces in the UK.

Hand in hand with this recognition, SEGRO has achieved Platinum Partner status within the global BCS partner network. This reflects the company’s continued investment in digital expertise and the professionalisation of its Digital function across the organisation. Fewer than 75 organisations worldwide have earned this distinction and SEGRO is the only property company to have reached this level of excellence.

Rich Corbridge, Chief Information Officer, at SEGRO, said:

“The WiredScore Platinum certification at SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a powerful recognition of the investments we’re making in digital excellence, ensuring our spaces are not only future-ready but also deliver exceptional connectivity for our customers.

“Alongside this, we have also become the first commercial property company to be recognised by the BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, as a Platinum status partner. These achievements, both ‘platinum firsts’, underline our commitment to digital transformation, sustainability and supporting our colleagues with professional development opportunities that keep SEGRO at the forefront of the industry.”



William Newton, CEO, WiredScore said:

“Industrial and logistics real estate is undergoing a transformation and at WiredScore, our mission is to accelerate that evolution by setting the global benchmark for digital connectivity and future-readiness. With SEGRO, we’ve found a partner that shares that vision; investing in technology and infrastructure that ensure industrial spaces can meet the demands of modern commerce and urban living.

“Achieving WiredScore Platinum at SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is not just a world first for industrial real estate, but a signal of SEGRO’s leadership. The building’s integrated approach to connectivity and sustainability demonstrates what best-in-class looks like.”

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses, industrial property and data centres. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £21.4 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

For over 100 years SEGRO has been creating the space that enables extraordinary things to happen. From modern big box warehouses, used primarily for regional, national and international distribution hubs, to urban warehousing, located close to major population centres and business districts, it provides high-quality assets that allow its customers to thrive.

A commitment to be a force for societal and environmental good is integral to SEGRO’s purpose and strategy. Its Responsible SEGRO framework focuses on three long-term priorities where the company believes it can make the greatest impact: Championing low-carbon growth, Investing in local communities and environments and Nurturing talent.

Striving for the highest standards of innovation, sustainable business practices and enabling economic and societal prosperity underpins SEGRO’s ambition to be the best property company.

See www.SEGRO.com for further information.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals