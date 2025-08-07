Senior Siemens executive appointed as Chair of Humber Freeport

A senior Siemens executive who led two of the Humber region’s biggest inward investments has been appointed as the new Chair of Humber Freeport.

Finbarr Dowling, who has driven forward large-scale investments within the region with a total value of £1 billion, will take up the role in October, following his retirement from Siemens.

Announcing the appointment, Humber Freeport Acting Chair Professor Neal Juster said: “Finbarr will bring exceptional experience, credibility and connections to the role, as well as an unrivalled perspective, as someone who has overseen major investments into the region from vision to delivery.

“He also has a deep passion for the region and commitment to maximising its potential for growth. We look forward to Finbarr taking up his new role and leading the next stage of development for the Freeport.”

As one of 12 UK freeports, Humber Freeport is a specially-designated cluster of strategically important sites benefiting from incentives designed to boost investment, economic growth and international trade.

Humber Freeport covers three tax sites, in Hull, Goole and Immingham, and a customs site in Grimsby, and offers investors significant advantages related to tax, planning, infrastructure, innovation and customs.

More than £1.2bn of investment has already been pledged in the Humber Freeport tax sites.

Mr Dowling has worked for global technology giant Siemens for more than 35 years, in a variety of senior and leadership roles.

Over the past 12 years he has been focused on leading the delivery of two of the region’s largest and most significant inward investments – Siemens’ developments focused on offshore wind, in Hull, and the rail industry, in Goole.

Mr Dowling said: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Chair of Humber Freeport and I’m looking forward to working closely with the Freeport Board, executive team and partners to realise the many exciting opportunities that freeport status offers.

“Having dedicated much of the past 12 years to delivering large-scale on the Humber, I know this region is a great place to invest and do business.”

Mr Dowling was the Project Director for Siemens Gamesa’s investment, in partnership with Associated British Ports, in an offshore wind turbine blade factory, assembly and logistics operations at Alexandra Dock in Hull.

He was later appointed as Director of Localisation for Siemens Mobility and has driven forward the development of an industry-leading rail centre of excellence in Goole.

Prof Juster will continue as Acting Chair until Mr Dowling takes up the role on a permanent basis. Prof Juster has led the Board since the Freeport’s Founding Chair, Simon Bird, stepped down in January, having spearheaded the process of securing freeport status and leading the Board since the organisation was formally established in summer 2023.

