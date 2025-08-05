New southern region sales head

Siemens Buildings UK and Ireland has further strengthened its sales team with the appointment of Mark Gutteridge to the position of Area Sales Manager – South, Siemens Buildings Product Sales and Business Development.

Gutteridge has been with Siemens for more than 10 years, most recently in the company’s digital industries business where he was the Solutions Partner Manager for the UK and Ireland.

In his new role he will be responsible for both the Fire and the Comfort divisions which fall under the Siemens Buildings portfolio. Commenting on his appointment Gutteridge said – “I’m very much relishing the new challenge. While I have some experience in areas which crossover with building management from my automation and control background – variable speed drives for example – it is essentially a new area for me. I understand the Siemens solutions-orientated philosophy very well from my previous roles and I look forward to applying that same commitment to finding optimal solutions in providing safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient environments for buildings.”

