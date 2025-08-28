Studio Hive secures consent for major residential scheme at Bristol’s £500m Silverthorne Lane development

Property developer StudioHIVE has been given the green light to build 434 new homes at the major Silverthorne Lane urban regeneration scheme in Bristol.

Bristol City Council has granted consent for The Iron Works (Plots 2 and 3) of the wider Silverthorne Lane project, which will provide a mix of studio, one, two and three-bed build to rent homes near Bristol Temple Meads station.

The scheme also includes new workspace, plus bars and restaurants sited around a public space, a new water taxi stop for Bristol Ferry Boats and a waterside walkway beside the Feeder Canal. The scheme is expected to be complete in 2029.

The Iron Works forms part of the 12-acre Silverthorne Lane mixed use development in the heart of Bristol’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone (TQEZ).

This comprises new homes, offices and student accommodation plus Oasis Academy Temple Quarter – a new 1,600 place comprehensive secondary school and sixth form – and new academic and office space for the University of Bristol.

StudioHIVE is working in partnership with Woh Hup and Atlas Land, who acquired the site in June 2023 as part of the wider Silverthorne Lane masterplan.

James Howard, development director at StudioHIVE, said: “Silverthorne Lane represents the biggest regeneration of a brownfield site in Bristol for some time, one which will provide huge social value benefits in a previously neglected part of the city.

“At a time of considerable economic uncertainty we’re very proud to be delivering hundreds of much-needed new homes in the city centre, alongside employment and leisure opportunities for the people of Bristol and beyond.

“The city council’s decision means we can now press on with this exciting project with a view to delivery in around four years’ time.”

Sophie White, head of Lichfields’ Bristol office, which is providing planning consultancy on the project, added: “Lichfields is delighted with the planning committee’s decision on this landmark housing scheme. Securing consent follows close collaboration with Bristol City Council, StudioHIVE and the wider design team.

“As one of the first residential projects in Bristol Temple Quarter, it will play a key role in shaping an exciting future for this part of the city.”

The StudioHIVE team is based at The Temperance House in Wraxall, North Somerset, a Grade II listed building which was formerly The Battleaxes pub. Plans for a business centre, serviced accommodation, community hub and new homes at the site have also been approved by North Somerset Council with the support of Wraxall & Failand Parish Council.

StudioHIVE is also involved in several other high-profile projects in the South West, including the development of the Weston-super-Mare Rugby Football Club site.

