Significant Progress on Next Phase of Earthworks at Fairham

O’Brien Contractors Limited has made substantial progress on the next phase of critical earthworks at Fairham, one of the East Midlands’ largest and most ambitious mixed-use developments.

The earthworks are a key part of the delivery of the remaining residential parcels at Fairham, a transformative new neighbourhood on the edge of Nottingham. Once complete, Fairham will offer 3,000 new homes, over one million square feet of employment space, and 200 acres of open green space, creating a balanced community where people can live, work, and thrive.

Delivered by O’Brien Contractors on behalf of master developer Clowes Developments, in partnership with Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, the earthworks are part of a wider £100 million infrastructure investment across the 606-acre site.

Earthworks includes:

Topsoil stripping and relocation

Cut and fill operations

Formation of attenuation ponds

Initial preparations for sports pitches

Forming open space areas ready for landscaping works

These operations pave the way for future construction activity and are expected to be completed by the end of October 2025, subject to weather conditions.

Rob Hopkinson, Technical Associate Director at Clowes Developments commented,

The progress achieved at Fairham reflects a significant collective effort from all parties involved. Completion of this phase of earthworks will unlock substantial parcels of land ready for residential development, marking a pivotal step forward in the delivery of this landmark scheme. Once these works are finalised, we will be positioned to complete the remaining roads, sewers, and key landscaping phases, further advancing the creation of a sustainable and well-connected community.

Fairham is being designed as a sustainable and highly connected community. Alongside residential and employment zones, plans include a local centre, new education and healthcare facilities, sports and leisure amenities, and a safeguarded route for a future NET tram extension.

To support this major development, Clowes Developments and Homes England continue to work in close coordination with National Highways, Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council, and Rushcliffe Borough Council to deliver infrastructure improvements with minimal disruption to existing transport networks.

Once fully developed, Fairham will make a significant contribution to regional growth—delivering thousands of homes and jobs, and supporting Rushcliffe Borough Council’s housing target of 13,500 new dwellings by 2030.

With its strategic location, integrated design, and focus on sustainability, Fairham is setting a new benchmark for modern, mixed-use communities in the East Midlands.

Keep track of the progress onsite at Fairham, here: https://fairhamlife.co.uk/news/

