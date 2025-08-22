Superdrug Strengthens Oxford Footprint with Dual Store Deals

Superdrug has reinforced its presence in Oxford with two significant store developments, underlining the retailer’s strategy to grow and modernise its national portfolio.

At Landsec’s Westgate Centre, Superdrug has expanded its existing store by taking on the adjacent Units 21-22, creating a larger 6,792 sq ft space. The store, which opened earlier this year, is held on a new 10-year lease with a tenant break and rent review at year five, providing flexibility for both the retailer and the landlord.

In addition, Superdrug has signed an agreement to lease the current Poundland unit at Templar Shopping Park in Cowley. The property, managed by CBRE Investment Management and Quadrant Estates on behalf of Hampshire Pension Fund, will be handed over in August. This second deal is also structured as a 10-year lease with similar break and review provisions.

Together, the new lettings push Superdrug beyond its target of 25 store openings in 2025, reflecting strong performance in both city centre and retail park locations.

Simon Horner of GCW, acting for Superdrug, said the moves highlight the retailer’s dual approach to growth: “Oxford is a great example of how Superdrug is expanding on two fronts – through larger, more modern units in high-footfall city centre destinations, and through selective acquisitions in successful out-of-town retail parks.”

CBRE acted for Landsec on the Westgate deal, while Curson Sowerby Partners represented the landlord at Templar Shopping Park.

