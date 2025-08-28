The Momentum Group marks landmark year with 2025 insights on its responsible business initiatives

Leading North West property services company, The Momentum Group, has marked a standout year of progress with the release of its second Annual Momentum Contribute Report.

Momentum Contribute underpins The Momentum Group’s business activities, and the report highlights a string of achievements that demonstrate the business’s commitment to people, places, the planet and professionalism, including:

Achieved B Corp Certification, affirming the company’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility;

Named a Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2025, with 90% of employees reporting high wellbeing and 93% feeling safe and happy at work;

Awarded Investors in People Silver, recognising the Group’s alignment of values and investment in employee development;

Delivered 1,178 hours of work placements for local students and individuals facing barriers to work, and expanded its apprenticeship programme;

Strengthened sustainability practices, with 60% of suppliers located within 25 miles and ESG principles embedded in supplier vetting.

Chris Bliss, Co-founder and Director of The Momentum Group, commented: “This year, we’ve made significant strides in both social and environmental impact, from becoming a B Corp certified business, to being recognised as one of the best places to work. These achievements are not just milestones, but markers on our path to becoming an even more responsible and sustainable business. Looking ahead, we’re committed to doing more – including launching our Carbon Reduction Plan and the Momentum Group Academy next year.”

Health, safety and well-being also remained a cornerstone of Momentum’s approach. Guided by its ‘Safe First’ principle, the Group reported:

Zero dangerous occurrences, reflecting a robust safety culture across teams and partners;

Stronger mental health support, including occupational health initiatives, Mental Health First Aider training, and the continuation of its “Time to Talk” programme;

Investment above benchmark, with 1.5% of turnover dedicated to health, safety and wellbeing, surpassing the 1% standard, with a 2% target set for next year.

Chris Renshaw, Co-founder and Director of The Momentum Group, added: “Safe First is not just a motto – it’s embedded in how we operate. These results demonstrate our unwavering commitment to keeping our people and partners safe and continually raising the bar, and underscore The Momentum Group’s growth and dedication to driving positive impact across all areas of the business.”

