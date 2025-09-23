Robertson FM lands £5m brief to keep Scotland’s national galleries running

Robertson Facilities Management has won a five-year, £5m contract to provide hard FM services across eight National Galleries of Scotland sites. The portfolio includes the National, Portrait, Modern One and Modern Two, the Royal Scottish Academy, and associated storage facilities around Edinburgh.

Following a mobilisation phase, the contract goes live on 1 December. Scope covers planned and reactive building maintenance together with mechanical, electrical and plumbing works.

The venues hold around 120,000 works spanning Botticelli and Titian to contemporary art, including what is widely regarded as the world’s greatest collection of Scottish art. More than 2.4 million visitors passed through National Galleries of Scotland sites last year.

Adrian Mole, executive managing director at Robertson Facilities Management, said: “Our experience in managing complex estates allows us to provide a high standard of service for our partners. Working with the National Galleries of Scotland provides us the opportunity to support one of the country’s most important cultural institutions while strengthening our portfolio. We look forward to developing a strong and collaborative partnership that helps the Galleries continue sharing Scotland’s art and heritage with millions of visitors each year.”

The award builds RFM’s public sector footprint and supports its Edinburgh growth strategy. Earlier this year the company secured a five-year deal with National Records of Scotland and is mid-way through a separate five-year contract supporting the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service nationwide.

