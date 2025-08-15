Urban Splash residential fund reports strong annual results and expands strategic partnerships

Portfolio value up 9.9% to £102.6 million

A 14.9% rise in turnover to £5.5 million

Net Asset Value grew to £94.4 million

Key partnerships with Citu and Barclays pave the way for growth

Urban Splash UK Residential LLP (The Fund) has published its annual results for the financial year ending March 2025, reporting a period of significant growth and continued operational success.

The Fund was established by SURE Capital Partners in 2017 to acquire design-led, sustainable homes in urban regeneration areas across the UK, and recorded a 9.9% increase in portfolio value to £102.6 million (2024: £93.3 million), alongside a 14.9% rise in turnover to £5.5 million.

Operating profit reached £2.8 million, reflecting a 21.3% year-on-year increase, while Net Asset Value grew to £94.4 million (2024: £93.4 million). Like-for-like rental growth for the period was 4.6%, with financial occupancy holding steady at 95% and rental collection at 99%.

This performance has been underpinned by a sound investment strategy and a continued focus on delivering high-quality rental homes across UK cities. During the reporting period, the fund entered into a significant new partnership with sustainable developer Citu, formalised by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth £200 million. The partnership has already resulted in the acquisition of 28 homes during the financial year, with a further 24 homes secured post-year end – a combined investment of £19.5 million.

Post-year end in May 2025, the Fund also announced a new £50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with Barclays, expanding upon a previous £20 million facility secured in 2023. This increased capacity positions the fund to capitalise on future growth opportunities and support further acquisition activity.

Commenting on the results, Akeel Malik, Partner at SURE Capital Partners LLP, the Fund’s investment advisor, said: “FY25 has been another significant year of growth for us, marked by the establishment of a major strategic partnership with the award-winning developer Citu, with an initial pipeline of 600 homes.

“It means we now own and operate 450 homes with a total investment value of £102.6 million. Our differentiated rental offer now spans multiple urban centres including Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Cambridge, Bradford and, most recently, Leeds.”

Established in 2017, the Fund has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality rental experiences that also prioritise ESG and community impact. The Fund’s bespoke community app – Ark –connects tenants to local businesses through curated discounts and events. These initiatives, Malik added, are a core part of the fund’s broader social and environmental strategy: “They align with our belief that sustainable living should be both accessible and rewarding – and they support long-term value creation for both our residents and our investors.”

For further information, please contact Akeel Malik at akeelmalik@sure-capital.co.uk

