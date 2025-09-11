Ask acquires final plot at Manchester Business Park

Ask Real Estate (Ask) has acquired the final 7.8 acre plot at Manchester Business Park close to Manchester Airport, from ARC.

The Manchester-based developer plans to build 9 prime last mile logistics units on the site, delivering circa 114,000 sq ft of space. The high-quality units will range in size from 6,700 sq ft to 21,646 sq ft and will appeal to a range of businesses including those in hi-tech industries, aviation, logistics and warehousing.

Situated in a prime South Manchester location with immediate access to the M56 and A555 the site will provide occupiers with excellent connectivity locally and regionally with global connections via Manchester Airport.

The units will deliver the highest sustainability and smart credentials, will be BREEAM Excellent, EPC A and designed to be net zero in operation. The development of the final plot at Manchester Business Park will complete the Park.

Commenting on the acquisition, which was funded by Ask using internal resources, Managing Director John Hughes said: “Manchester Business Park is in a highly prominent location, within Manchester Airport’s strategic employment site and the thriving North West ecosystem of technology, manufacturing, distribution and digital businesses. This is a prime location for developing high quality logistics and industrial facilities which will have exemplary sustainability credentials and superb connectivity through the airport and adjacent motorway networks.”

The development sits at Junction 5 of the M56 alongside the £1bn MIX MANCHESTER development zone, for which a strategic regeneration framework has been approved to bring forward up to 2 million sq ft of advanced manufacturing space, R&D labs and office space as well as hotels, leisure facilities and public areas.

John Hughes continues: “The South Manchester market is under supplied, particularly in the small to mid-sized sector of the logistics market. These new facilities will deliver much-needed space to complement the tech and R&D spaces being developed at MIX MANCHESTER.”

Ask will undertake a public consultation on its plans this autumn and aims to submit a planning application for the proposed development in Q4, with an aim to start on site next year and deliver by summer 2027.

