Steel signing ceremony marks major milestone at TJ Morris Distribution Centre in Doncaster

Over 6,000 tonnes of structural steel will be installed as part of the £108million build project set to create 1,000 new jobs.

McLaren Construction Midlands and North has marked a significant milestone at the new state-of-the-art Distribution Centre for leading UK retailer, TJ Morris Ltd, with a steel signing ceremony at the Unity Yorkshire development in Doncaster.

The event commemorated the completion of the first phase of structural steelwork – the towering 43-metre High Bay section, which is a major engineering landmark in the development of the 829,000 sq. ft advanced automated facility.

The steelwork, designed and delivered by Caunton Engineering Ltd, represents the scale and ambition of the project. To date, the structure has involved; 2,606 holding down bolts, 142,452 structural bolts, 55,789 metres and 5,395 tonnes of hot rolled steel, 112 metres and 793 tonnes of cold rolled steel, and 33,558 welded fittings.

With steelwork on the Low Bay section – which stands at 28 metres – now underway, the project continues to progress ahead of schedule, moving towards its completion time of October 2026.

The project has already achieved several critical milestones, including completion of approximately 80% of all building foundations, completion of a 16-week earthworks programme and installation of 14,000 precast piles and 8,000 rigid inclusion piles.

Once complete, the facility will serve 300+ Home Bargains stores nationwide, forming the cornerstone of TJ Morris’ long-term logistics and distribution strategy.

The milestone was celebrated onsite with representatives from TJ Morris Ltd, McLaren Construction, City of Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and project partners Waystone Hargreaves Land, and AtkinsRéalis.

In addition to its commercial impact, the project underscores McLaren’s commitment to local engagement and sustainability. Key initiatives include a highly localised supply chain, with 70 percent of suppliers currently located within 50 miles of the site, innovation applied to the steel requirements to ensure the scheme is as economical as possible, the use of borrow pits and local fill materials significantly reducing transport emissions, and the sponsorship of a local football team, including full kit provision.

Located at Unity Connect, the facility is part of the wider Unity Yorkshire masterplan – a transformative mixed-use regeneration scheme that spans over 250 hectares, delivering homes, jobs, and infrastructure across the region. The Unity scheme is also home to a dedicated Employment Academy, an initiative funded by Waystone Hargreaves Land and delivered in partnership with Business Doncaster aimed at supporting recruitment, training, and access to employment opportunities for local residents.

L-R Tom Roberts, Andy Johnson, Alistair McLoughlin, Ros Jones, Gary Cramp, Ian Oliver, John Redmond

Gary Cramp, Managing Director at McLaren Construction, said: “This is a very exciting day for us and our team and partners. As a business we are so proud to be involved in milestones like this to celebrate an impressive flagship project that will create 1,000 new jobs and enhance logistics capabilities across the region.

“The steel signing not only marks the physical progress of this significant build but also reflects the spirit of collaboration across stakeholders, and the enormous economic potential the facility will bring to Doncaster. Thank you to all of the team for their exceptional effort, and to everyone for your input and being here today to mark this occasion.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This steel signing marks a major milestone not just for the TJ Morris Distribution Centre, but for Doncaster’s growth story. The Distribution Centre is not only creating 1,000 new jobs and strengthening our local economy — it’s also championing local suppliers including British Steel and demonstrating sustainable practices.

“This development is a shining example of how investment and collaboration can deliver real benefits for our communities. I’m proud to see Doncaster leading the way in innovation, opportunity, and inclusive growth and look forward to the continued progress of this landmark scheme.”

Neil Kelson, Head of Logistics at TJ Morris added: “We’re delighted to see this landmark scheme moving at pace and the steel signing ceremony for the new Distribution Centre represents a key step in our logistics strategy, enabling us to serve our customers more efficiently and support our expansion plans, while creating significant employment opportunities for the local community.”

