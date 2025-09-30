Finning build Cat® 988 150m below ground for UK’s biggest salt mine.

Finning has tested and built a Cat® 988 wheel loader 150-metres below ground, enhancing operations for the UK’s biggest salt mine at Compass Minerals in Winsford, Cheshire.

Compass Minerals, a global leader in mineral extraction, has invested in a Cat 988 wheel loader from Finning UK & Ireland, to support demand in its salt mining operation. Sourced from the USA, the machine was assembled and tested by Finning at its Winsford workshop.

Jamie Lennon, Mine Mechanical Engineer, at Compass Minerals UK said: “Our rock salt mine is the largest and oldest working mine in the UK, lying approximately 150 meters under the Cheshire countryside. When we were looking for machinery that could meet the demands of these unique working conditions the Cat 988 ticked every box for the level of durability and capability we needed, especially as we approach the uplift in the seasonal demand for salt as we look towards the UK winter season.”

Last year, over 2 million tonnes of salt were spread on roads across the country to combat harsh weather conditions, it is essential its machinery can keep up with these demands.

However, there were added complexities in the delivery of this machine, as the available access shafts to the Compass Minerals UK mine are only 4 metres by 4 metres. This presented a logistical challenge as the Cat 988 is a 51-tonne machine, with a maximum height of 7455 mm 24.5ft with the bucket raised, and would not be able to access the mine in its entirety.

To address the challenge, the machine was stripped down and each component was carefully lowered through the mine shaft, and then rebuilt underground by a dedicated team of Finning Field Service engineers. Once rebuilt and rigorously tested the machine was commissioned for 24/7 mining operations – where it will remain for the remainder of its life.

Though it is common for heavy machinery in mining applications to be assembled underground, the challenges this presents are numerous and include heightened safety concerns, accessibility restrictions and higher associated costs.

Mike McGrady, Area Manager at Finning UK & Ireland said: “The Cat 988 is designed for demanding environments, and is expected to deliver up to 15% fuel savings, as well as achieve multiple lifecycles – essential for Compass Minerals’ 24/7 operation. However, having to perform underground assembly does bring many additional variables to this delivery.

“We were able to mitigate some of these challenges by performing robust testing to ensure the machine will perform to our exact specifications before beginning the meticulous process of dismantling and transporting it underground.

“Delivering the parts for safe and efficient assembly by our Field Service engineers was our priority. The underground environment presents complex challenges including the risk of ground instability and accidents to limited visibility and manoeuvrability. However, the expertise and collaboration from both teams ensured a safe delivery and assembly, demonstrating the importance of having a reliable partner to mitigate risks and ensure operations remain safe, efficient, and sustainable.”

