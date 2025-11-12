Veteran leadership strengthens teamwork at Nationwide Platforms

As the nation pauses to mark Remembrance Day, Mike Wheeler, Location Service Manager at Nationwide Platforms’ Warrington depot, reflects on how his decade of military experience in the Royal Tank Regiment continues to shape his leadership on and off the field.

Mike joined the armed forces straight out of school and spent ten years serving as a tank operator and mentor, gaining qualifications up to the rank of corporal before leaving in 2023.

“It’s a big change moving from a regiment of 500 people to a team of 20,” he says. “But the flexibility, discipline, and structure I learned in the Army have proved invaluable. Galvanising a team, maintaining morale, and planning under pressure are directly transferable, and they’ve helped our depot thrive.”

Since taking on the Warrington team, Mike has transformed both morale and performance. Over the past year, the number of machines awaiting repair has reduced significantly, an improvement achieved with the same sized workforce. “It’s about getting everyone to feel they’re pulling in the same direction,” he explains. “When people are struggling, it’s easy to feel isolated, but I try to create a sense of shared purpose. We make our own bubble. It’s our team, our trench, and while we listen to the outside world and take everything on board, we don’t let it affect how we work together.”

Remembrance Day remains deeply personal for Mike, who continues to keep in touch with former colleagues in the forces and regularly attends local parades. “It’s a day of self-reflection for me, a moment to pause and appreciate the sacrifices made by those before us,” he says. “The military teaches you that success is never about one person. It’s about everyone moving together.”

He believes businesses can play a vital role in supporting veterans as they adapt to civilian life. “The 12-month notice period when leaving the Army can seem daunting, but it gives you time to explore and find the right path. My advice is: don’t be afraid to try different things. You might not get it right first time, but you’ll find where you belong.

“There are so many veterans in powered access, construction, and the other adjacent industries. I’ve found a great sense of belonging here, and felt welcomed from the get-go”

“We’re proud to have colleagues like Mike and so many others across the business whose experiences in the forces continue to enrich our culture,” said Karen Maguire, HR Director at Nationwide Platforms. “Remembrance Day is a time to recognise their service and the values they bring to the workplace, including teamwork, discipline, empathy, and a commitment to supporting others. Those qualities are woven into what makes Nationwide Platforms a great place to work, and they strengthen us as a team year-round.”

