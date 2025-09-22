Gatwick gets go-ahead: £2.2bn plan to bring second runway into full use

The transport secretary has signed a development consent order for Gatwick Airport’s £2.2bn expansion, clearing the way to bring the standby northern runway into full operational use. Capacity is expected to rise from around 280,000 flights a year to approximately 389,000 by the late 2030s.

The privately financed, “shovel-ready” project pivots on shifting the northern runway’s centreline 12 metres north, enabling dual-runway operations in line with international safety standards. A five-year build will also deliver terminal extensions, a new aircraft pier, an extension to an existing pier, and new flyovers to segregate local and airport road traffic, easing congestion. Further works include new passenger facilities, car parking, offices and hotels.

Gatwick submitted its application to the Planning Inspectorate in July 2023; the Inspectorate reported to the secretary of state on 27 November 2024. In February, transport secretary Heidi Alexander said she was minded to approve subject to strengthened noise mitigation. Those conditions have now been satisfied and development consent has been granted.

The airport is owned 50.01% by French construction group Vinci and 49.99% by Global Infrastructure Partners, the US infrastructure investor. Gatwick says the programme will unlock extra capacity within its existing footprint while supporting long-term regional growth.

