Huddersfield station set to reopen next week with new temporary layout

Huddersfield station will reopen on Monday 29 September with three rebuilt and extended platforms under new numbering, marking an important step in the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU).

From this date, only platforms 1, 2 and 3 will be in use, meaning trains will run to and from different platforms than before and some services will be replaced by rail replacement buses. Passengers are advised to check the latest information before travelling and allow extra time when using the station.

While the station will be open, phase two of the upgrades will continue behind a sectioned-off area, allowing construction teams to complete the remaining platform, canopy and track work. Once finished in early 2027, Huddersfield station will be able to accommodate longer trains with more seating capacity, delivering more comfortable and reliable journeys.

During this stage of the upgrade, some services* will be affected. Stations including Cottingley, Morley, Batley, Ravensthorpe, Brighouse, Halifax, Low Moor and Bradford Interchange will not have direct trains to Huddersfield, and customers may need to change trains as part of their journey.

Passengers are advised to plan ahead and check the latest travel information at www.nationalrail.co.uk. Extra staff will be on hand at Huddersfield and other key stations to provide advice and assistance.

Paul Sumner, Senior Sponsor for TRU, said: “We’re looking forward to reopening Huddersfield station at the end of this month, however, we know customers will notice some changes. This includes trains arriving/departing from different platforms and some temporary service alterations.

“We want to thank customers for their patience as we continue this once-in-a-generation investment and would encourage anyone travelling through the area to plan their journey ahead of time.”

Chris Nutton, Major Projects & TRU Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We’re excited to welcome customers back to Huddersfield station next week and for them to see all the work that has taken place whilst the station was closed.

“As we move into phase two of the Huddersfield station upgrade, it will look and operate differently than it did before – with fewer platforms available and some minor changes to TransPennine Express services.

“With one week to go before the station reopens, we encourage customers to plan ahead and check if these changes will affect you.” The Transpennine Route Upgrade is a multi-billion-pound programme transforming rail travel across the North, delivering faster journey times, increased capacity and more reliable services between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals