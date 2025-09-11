Winvic completes critical improvement works to Orwell Bridge for National Highways

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has announced the completion of the A14 Orwell Bridge Westbound Joint Replacement for National Highways.

The £4m scheme being delivered under the National Highways Scheme Delivery Framework (SDF) took place at the A14 westbound carriageway of Orwell Bridge in Ipswich – a critical transport link in the East of England to Felixstowe port.

The essential maintenance commenced on 16th June and required the expediated replacement of ageing expansion joints. The works were urgently commissioned to protect the safety of the public, alongside preventing disruption to the main route that is essential for all freight traffic heading to Felixstowe.

Winvic, National Highways, engineer WSP, and Chevron Traffic Management, collaborated to create a permanent solution for a 175-day programme which was consolidated to just 37 days as a result of working 24 hours, seven days per week in contraflow to minimise disruption on this busy route.

Construction involved undertaking hydro demolition works, alongside working at height across a constrained site of two lanes for traffic and pedestrian access, with approximately 12,000 HGV movements over the bridge every day.

National Highways engaged with Suffolk County Council and politicians in order to ensure transport links were not affected by any works and disruption was minimised for road users. The team employed an advanced traffic management system and carried out numerical traffic modelling using validated traffic models from Suffolk County Council, which allowed them to assess the impact of all potential options for road users.

Ahead of the works starting, Winvic supported National Highways at The Suffolk Show, where almost 300 people visited over two days to ask questions and learn about the project. Further public engagement sessions were held at other locations across Ipswich. The public were also kept appraised of the work through VMS signage, live journey time updates, targeted briefings, and timely distribution of handouts.

Winvic applied lessons learnt from previous SDF schemes to improve efficiency and safety on Orwell Bridge. For example, the adoption of a floor saw to remove Lamella Rails which eliminated the use of hot works, reducing manual handling and delivering an 80% time saving on the works – equating to two weeks saved on the programme.

Local suppliers were engaged throughout the project, contributing to the growth of the local economy and reducing environmental impact. As part of Winvic’s commitment to delivering meaningful Social Value and community engagement, the project team visited Morland Primary School in Ipswich to promote safety awareness around construction sites to over 120 pupils. The team also volunteered to support local Ipswich community projects, which included supporting the St. Elizabeth’s Hospice pop-up shop in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre, selling merchandise for the Hop-To-It Art Trail – one of the charity’s largest annual fundraising events.

Rob Cook, Managing Director for Civils & Infrastructure at Winvic Construction Ltd, said: “We have built a strong and trusted partnership with National Highways over many years of collaboration, including our time on the SDF. We’re proud to have successfully delivered the pivotal works to Orwell Bridge, delivering to a consolidated programme, which prioritised public safety while minimising disruption for road users and local businesses.”

“The project was a true team effort, with seamless collaboration between National Highways and our supply chain partners. We’re proud of the high standards achieved and the positive contribution the scheme has made to both infrastructure and the local community.”

Andy Jobling, National Highways Programme Delivery Manager, said: “Working on the momentous Orwell Bridge to replace the expansion joints was always going to be extremely challenging. The great collaboration between partners to share ideas, experience and bring forward methods of working, enabled us to expedite construction and minimise road closures.

“These essential maintenance works were developed at pace and successfully delivered to programme due to the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved on the project. This was a huge achievement, undertaking construction as quickly and safely as possible, whilst minimising disruption to motorists and the community.”

