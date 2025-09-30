Heyford Park, Oxfordshire, named one of the UK government’s ‘New Towns’ in major growth initiative

The UK Government, on the 28th September 2025, designated Heyford Park near Bicester, Oxfordshire, as one of its newly announced ‘New Towns’.

The ‘New Town’ status is set to accelerate the delivery of up to 13,000 new homes at Heyford Park.

It will also accelerate the building of schools, transport links, green spaces and community amenities.

Built on brownfield land, the former RAF Upper Heyford, once one of the largest Cold War airbases in Europe, is now home to an established community with over 1,500 homes.

But Heyford Park is more than just a new-build development. With a focus on community, a wide range of facilities and amenities have been delivered, including Heyford Park School, a supermarket, pharmacy, hotel, barbers, restaurant, and a growing commercial cluster serving as a key employment hub for the region.

Ideally located on the Oxford – Cambridge growth corridor, the site is already serving as a major employment hub for the region.

The commercial cluster is set to expand, providing up to 7,000 new job opportunities, many in CleanTech, low-carbon and creative sectors, providing sustainable jobs for the future.

The goal is for Heyford Park to become the UK’s first energy surplus town through renewables, efficient design and low-carbon transport.

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said:

“The inclusion of Heyford Park in the Government’s new towns programme shows a growing commitment to building not just more homes but better places – places with identity, infrastructure and long-term purpose. That’s exactly what we’ve been working towards at Heyford Park.

“Our development is one of the most ambitious regeneration projects in the UK, and it’s shaped by a clear masterplan and a strong sense of place. From new homes and schools to community spaces, green infrastructure, local employment and plans to become the UK’s first energy-surplus town, Heyford Park is designed to grow in a sustainable and balanced way. We’ve already come a long way in transforming a former RAF base into a thriving, modern community, and the next chapter is about delivering on that original vision with ambition and care.

“As momentum builds behind the new towns programme and strategic growth across the region, Heyford Park stands as a clear example of what’s possible when development is led by placemaking. This recognition gives us the platform to build on everything achieved so far and deliver create a long-lasting legacy for Oxfordshire.”

For more details and to view the masterplan in full, visit: www.heyfordpark.com/heyford-park-masterplan

