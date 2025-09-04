Primark launches first standalone Home store in Britain at Manchester Palazzo

Primark has opened its first standalone Home store in Great Britain at Manchester’s Trafford Palazzo, marking a milestone for the retailer’s expanding interiors offering.

The new two-storey, 12,000 sq ft store showcases an extensive homeware range, including bedding, throws, decorative items, and storage solutions. A mezzanine floor also houses Primark’s travel collection, with luggage and travel accessories available for shoppers.

Alongside the debut Home store, Primark has invested in its existing Trafford Palazzo branch. The store has undergone a significant makeover, featuring an expanded womenswear department, upgraded fixtures across health and beauty, and the introduction of a new beauty studio.

Leandra Dwyer, asset manager at Peel Retail & Leisure, said:

“Trafford Palazzo is fast establishing itself as the UK’s leading destination for new flagship retail and leisure concepts. The launch of Great Britain’s first standalone Primark Home store at Trafford Palazzo is a fantastic example of how Peel Retail & Leisure partners with major brands to create vibrant spaces where retail and leisure thrive and where consumers want to be. We are looking forward to seeing the progression of this exciting new store evolve.”

The new concept complements Primark’s existing stores across Greater Manchester and follows the earlier launch of a standalone Primark Home in Belfast. The move highlights the retailer’s growing commitment to expanding its homeware range as part of its wider strategy to diversify its product offer and enhance the shopping experience.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals