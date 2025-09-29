Next generation of new towns must be future-proof, says RTPI

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has described the Government’s decision to press ahead with a new generation of new towns as one of the most ambitious development initiatives in more than fifty years – and one that must be built on lessons from the past if it is to succeed.

The Government has confirmed that at least three new towns will be advanced in this Parliament, following recommendations from the New Towns Taskforce, which identified twelve potential locations.

The RTPI, which recently published survey data showing that 73% of the public are not confident new towns will meet community needs in 50 years’ time, has urged the Government to ensure lessons are learned from the past and that local communities are placed at the heart of planning and delivery.

Dr Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI, said: “The Government’s commitment to a new generation of new towns is a bold step, and one of the most ambitious approaches to development in half a century. It represents an opportunity to think differently about how and where we create the places of the future.

“However, while it’s good to see the Government looking toward the future, it’s important to remember the lessons from the past. The first wave of new towns showed what can be achieved when government and planners work at scale, but they also highlight the importance of getting design, infrastructure, and community voice right from the very start. Public support for new towns will depend on learning those lessons and making sure they reflect the aspirations of the people who will live and work in them. Our members stand ready to deliver successful places and communities for now and many generations to come.

“Our research shows that people want to see a variety of organisations involved in delivery, new ways of planning and funding explored, and – above all – local communities given a genuine say in shaping their future.

“If this generation of new towns is built around those principles, they can become thriving, sustainable places that stand the test of time and capture the same spirit of ambition that inspired their predecessors.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals